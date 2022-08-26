CRGE (Charge Enterprises Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed at 2.79 in the last session, down -4.78% from day before closing price of $2.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118113 shares were traded. CRGE reached its highest trading level at $3.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 12,500 shares for $4.45 per share. The transaction valued at 55,625 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fox Andrew Scott sold 220,000 shares of CRGE for $1,100,000 on Jun 09. The CEO, Director & Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1043.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRGE traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.25M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $607.2M and the low estimate is $607.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.