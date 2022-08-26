Crocs Inc. (CROX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was 81.01 for the day, up 5.63% from the previous closing price of $76.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1462646 shares were traded. CROX reached its highest trading level at $81.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $75.

On April 29, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on April 29, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when SMACH THOMAS J bought 5,000 shares for $49.99 per share. The transaction valued at 249,950 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bickley Ian bought 5,000 shares of CROX for $291,200 on May 17. The Director now owns 46,197 shares after completing the transaction at $58.24 per share. On May 10, another insider, Hart Daniel P, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $52.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 263,145 and bolstered with 263,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $183.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.25.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.72M shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.89M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.6 and $9.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.35. EPS for the following year is $11.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.71 and $9.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.