CRON (Cronos Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cronos Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.33, up 7.42% from its previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2581778 shares were traded. CRON reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 162.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRON is 1.44, which has changed by -48.61% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $6.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5571.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRON traded 2.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.01M. Insiders hold about 47.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Jul 28, 2022 were 12.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 13.19M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.06 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $25.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $22.6M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.41M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.07M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.44M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.31M and the low estimate is $115.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.