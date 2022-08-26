How is Spire Global Inc.’s (NYSE: SPIR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) closed at 1.55 in the last session, up 16.54% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310824 shares were traded. SPIR reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3302.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 28, 2022, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On March 03, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 03, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has reached a high of $19.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3310.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPIR traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 764.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.07M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.38M, up 102.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180M and the low estimate is $121.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.