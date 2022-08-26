I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

After closing at $11.61 in the most recent trading day, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at 11.63, up 0.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1958004 shares were traded. DVAX reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DVAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hack Andrew A. F. sold 3,000,000 shares for $14.68 per share. The transaction valued at 44,040,000 led to the insider holds 5,415,000 shares of the business.

Janssen Robert sold 7,938 shares of DVAX for $134,277 on Aug 09. The Senior Vice President now owns 35,519 shares after completing the transaction at $16.92 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Novack David F, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 26,250 shares for $16.92 each. As a result, the insider received 444,037 and left with 53,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $21.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.53, compared to 19.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.34% and a Short% of Float of 19.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $150.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.34M to a low estimate of $146.68M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41.59M, an estimated increase of 263.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.43M, an increase of 60.20% less than the figure of $263.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.56M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $643.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $439.44M, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $865.6M and the low estimate is $139.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.