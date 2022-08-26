I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL).

After closing at $22.60 in the most recent trading day, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) closed at 25.09, up 11.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150730 shares were traded. SCVL reached its highest trading level at $27.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on January 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On August 19, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Tomm Charles B. bought 2,000 shares for $27.30 per share. The transaction valued at 54,600 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Tomm Charles B. bought 4,000 shares of SCVL for $107,600 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 23,324 shares after completing the transaction at $26.90 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Guthrie Andrea R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $31.40 each. As a result, the insider received 40,820 and left with 24,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCVL has reached a high of $46.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 358.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 474.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.91M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SCVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 2.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 12.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCVL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.35, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for SCVL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $353.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.7M to a low estimate of $351.16M. As of the current estimate, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.57M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.