I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in TDCX Inc. (TDCX).

After closing at $8.33 in the most recent trading day, TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) closed at 9.53, up 14.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1659404 shares were traded. TDCX reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDCX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 784.24M. As of this moment, TDCX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDCX has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 311.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.06M. Shares short for TDCX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 986k with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1.23M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.09M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $588.04M and the low estimate is $548.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.