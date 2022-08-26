In spite of Enbridge Inc.’s (NYSE:ENB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Enbridge Inc.’s stock clocked out at 44.38, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $44.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2010322 shares were traded. ENB reached its highest trading level at $44.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENB traded 3.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.59M with a Short Ratio of 7.68, compared to 20.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, ENB has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.69. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.31. The current Payout Ratio is 181.40% for ENB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.31B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.62B and the low estimate is $35.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.