In the case of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), what’s next?

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was 25.71 for the day, down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $26.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1928181 shares were traded. SHLS reached its highest trading level at $27.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 35.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 35.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Peetz Mehgan sold 3,703 shares for $25.24 per share. The transaction valued at 93,464 led to the insider holds 97,106 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 8,333 shares of SHLS for $217,075 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 699,285 shares after completing the transaction at $26.05 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 125,003 shares for $26.84 each. As a result, the insider received 3,355,081 and left with 707,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 270.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 367.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $36.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.38.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.62M. Shares short for SHLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 10.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $56.2M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.5M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.42M, an increase of 35.30% over than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.2M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $493.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $403.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.