In What Direction Will Conagra Brands Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) was 35.58 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $35.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547182 shares were traded. CAG reached its highest trading level at $35.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 204.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On March 08, 2022, Consumer Edge Research Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when McGough Thomas M sold 21,405 shares for $35.40 per share. The transaction valued at 757,737 led to the insider holds 104,859 shares of the business.

CHIRICO EMANUEL bought 30,000 shares of CAG for $1,021,800 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 40,788 shares after completing the transaction at $34.06 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, McGough Thomas M, who serves as the EVP & Co-COO of the company, sold 25,400 shares for $36.95 each. As a result, the insider received 938,530 and left with 96,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $36.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.84.

Shares Statistics:

CAG traded an average of 3.79M shares per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 480.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.96M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 15.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, CAG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 65.60% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.47B and the low estimate is $12.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.