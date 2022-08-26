In What Direction Will Novavax Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Goes From Here?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) closed the day trading at 37.25 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $37.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2583929 shares were traded. NVAX reached its highest trading level at $37.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On February 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $315 to $265.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares for $73.58 per share. The transaction valued at 919,765 led to the insider holds 62,590 shares of the business.

Herrmann John A III sold 5,000 shares of NVAX for $704,534 on Jan 03. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 3,845 shares after completing the transaction at $140.91 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, YOUNG JAMES F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $144.16 each. As a result, the insider received 540,601 and left with 75,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVAX is 1.42, which has changed by -83.57% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $277.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVAX traded about 7.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVAX traded about 4.26M shares per day. A total of 78.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 16.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 14.78M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 20.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.62 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $-4.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $13.86 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.16 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $6.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $689.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $950.12M to a low estimate of $615M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.84M, an estimated increase of 285.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.63M, an increase of 241.40% less than the figure of $285.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 104.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.