Invest in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) closed at 0.76 in the last session, up 4.75% from day before closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0347 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531252 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHS now has a Market Capitalization of 21.42M and an Enterprise Value of 23.19M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHS has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8351, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4262.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FHS traded on average about 92.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 354.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.83M. Shares short for FHS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 14.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 42.81k on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.8M, up 88.80% from the average estimate.