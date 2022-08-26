Investing in GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, GEE Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.72, up 5.24% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0356 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483551 shares were traded. JOB reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6750.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOB now has a Market Capitalization of 73.02M and an Enterprise Value of 59.14M. As of this moment, GEE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JOB is 1.73, which has changed by 46.94% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JOB has reached a high of $0.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5491.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOB traded 389.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 984.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.00M. Insiders hold about 4.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JOB as of Jul 28, 2022 were 364.61k with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 214.79k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $43.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.94M to a low estimate of $43.94M. As of the current estimate, GEE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.45M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.99M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.99M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.88M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.9M and the low estimate is $175.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.