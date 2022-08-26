Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.25, down -10.65% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0232 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1401716 shares were traded. INM reached its highest trading level at $0.3096 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2497.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INM’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9235.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INM traded 205.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 416.41k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.05% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 17.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 20.42k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.98 and $-1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 390.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.