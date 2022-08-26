Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at 3.83, up 7.89% from its previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1788770 shares were traded. TIGR reached its highest trading level at $3.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6220.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TIGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 535.53M and an Enterprise Value of 334.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIGR is 1.05, which has changed by -70.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5585.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TIGR traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.02M. Insiders hold about 25.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 10.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 10.88M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $52.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310M and the low estimate is $251M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.