Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed at 78.97 in the last session, up 2.00% from day before closing price of $77.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241225 shares were traded. DAR reached its highest trading level at $80.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On July 16, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $95.

On July 15, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $86.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on July 15, 2021, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Bullock John sold 12,374 shares for $82.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,023,330 led to the insider holds 109,496 shares of the business.

LONG JIM sold 25,000 shares of DAR for $2,020,500 on Jun 01. The EVP & Chief Admin Officer now owns 48,489 shares after completing the transaction at $80.82 per share. On May 27, another insider, Bullock John, who serves as the EVP – Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 12,872 shares for $81.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,047,008 and left with 109,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $87.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAR traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 911.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.93M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 2.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.96 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.