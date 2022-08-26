Is this a Prime Time To acquire Agora Inc. (API) stock

The price of Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) closed at 4.55 in the last session, up 12.35% from day before closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034641 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at API’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Nomura on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On May 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, API has reached a high of $34.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2921.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, API traded on average about 710.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.07M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for API as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.91, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $40.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.37M to a low estimate of $39.76M. As of the current estimate, Agora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.33M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for API’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.98M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238M and the low estimate is $215M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.