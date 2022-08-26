Is this a Prime Time To acquire iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) stock

The price of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) closed at 0.47 in the last session, up 1.34% from day before closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3250992 shares were traded. ICLK reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4256.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2020, with a $8.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLK has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3298.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICLK traded on average about 242.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.98M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 176.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 197.86k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $-0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $412M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $307.7M, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560M and the low estimate is $223.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.