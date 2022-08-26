Is this a Prime Time To acquire Precigen Inc. (PGEN) stock

The price of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at 2.49 in the last session, up 13.70% from day before closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571513 shares were traded. PGEN reached its highest trading level at $2.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on February 25, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

On February 18, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on February 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 24,500 shares for $2.09 per share. The transaction valued at 51,205 led to the insider holds 56,390 shares of the business.

KINDLER JEFFREY B sold 50,000 shares of PGEN for $115,000 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 214,411 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On May 17, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, sold 14,778 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 18,916 and left with 333,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 441.28M and an Enterprise Value of 533.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGEN is 2.35, which has changed by -58.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3119.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGEN traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 992.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.45M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 11.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.05, compared to 17.95M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.87M, down -37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.9M and the low estimate is $12.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.