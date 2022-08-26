Is this a Prime Time To acquire Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) stock

After closing at $0.16 in the most recent trading day, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) closed at 0.16, up 0.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0004 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1740603 shares were traded. SLNO reached its highest trading level at $0.1733 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 29, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 10, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On December 23, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 23, 2019, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when SCHULER JACK W sold 800 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 284 led to the insider holds 3,911,804 shares of the business.

Anish Bhatnagar sold 39,033 shares of SLNO for $14,559 on Jan 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 370,227 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, SCHULER JACK W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider received 87,600 and left with 3,912,604 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has reached a high of $0.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1789, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3138.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.18M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 709.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 344.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.2 and $-0.24.