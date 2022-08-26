It’s a good day to be an Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shareholder

In the latest session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) closed at 0.45 down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1718793 shares were traded. AGRX reached its highest trading level at $0.4677 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2018, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 5,734,560 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,874,376 led to the insider holds 21,654,485 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.91M and an Enterprise Value of 18.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGRX is 1.21, which has changed by -98.99% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has reached a high of $50.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5026.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGRX has traded an average of 11.20M shares per day and 2.96M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 2.94M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.29 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.15 and $-2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29M, an estimated increase of 81.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12M, an increase of 106.10% over than the figure of $81.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1M, up 124.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.22M and the low estimate is $20.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 141.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.