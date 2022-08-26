It’s a good day to be an Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shareholder

In the latest session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed at 2.79 up 4.49% from its previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303298 shares were traded. BKKT reached its highest trading level at $2.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6650.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 16,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 43,680 led to the insider holds 8,320,190 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 14,115 shares of BKKT for $143,126 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 8,963,551 shares after completing the transaction at $10.14 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 113,996 shares for $9.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,117,971 and left with 8,977,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 193.40M and an Enterprise Value of -99.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $50.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1030.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKKT has traded an average of 3.17M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.42M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 12.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 14.06M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.15% and a Short% of Float of 19.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.27 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $79.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.