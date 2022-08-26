It’s an appealing income play to consider WeWork Inc. (WE)

After closing at $4.44 in the most recent trading day, WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) closed at 4.56, up 2.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3850159 shares were traded. WE reached its highest trading level at $4.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on April 22, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 23,500 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 99,875 led to the insider holds 2,359,284 shares of the business.

Fernandez Andre J bought 40,000 shares of WE for $200,500 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 454,938 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, MATHRANI SANDEEP, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,995 and bolstered with 2,335,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 22.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WE has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7853.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 761.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 648.44M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 77.2M with a Short Ratio of 10.46, compared to 79.02M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.94% and a Short% of Float of 37.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.73 and $-2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.13. EPS for the following year is $-1.08, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.8 and $-1.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.