It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) stock

The closing price of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) was 0.39 for the day, up 3.66% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1479615 shares were traded. SCPS reached its highest trading level at $0.5449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3705.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 when Lamstein Joshua R bought 200 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000 led to the insider holds 119,997 shares of the business.

Greenspan Ira Scott bought 790 shares of SCPS for $3,934 on Aug 27. The Executive Committee Chairman now owns 14,640 shares after completing the transaction at $4.98 per share. On Aug 27, another insider, Greenspan Ira Scott, who serves as the Executive Committee Chairman of the company, bought 110 shares for $4.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 541 and bolstered with 82,450 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPS has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4025, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9784.

Shares Statistics:

SCPS traded an average of 69.34K shares per day over the past three months and 190.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.41M. Insiders hold about 50.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 180.79k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.