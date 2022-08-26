It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SunPower Corporation (SPWR) stock

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed the day trading at 25.67 up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1959668 shares were traded. SPWR reached its highest trading level at $26.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPWR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $17.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Sial Manavendra sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 per share. The transaction valued at 665,668 led to the insider holds 50,810 shares of the business.

Richards Douglas J. sold 23,912 shares of SPWR for $619,378 on Aug 10. The EVP, Administration now owns 23,909 shares after completing the transaction at $25.90 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Heang Vichheka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $24.95 each. As a result, the insider received 349,338 and left with 5,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $34.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPWR traded about 2.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPWR traded about 2.48M shares per day. A total of 173.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 15.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $362.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.29M to a low estimate of $312.95M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $308.93M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.