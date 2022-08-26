Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed the day trading at 26.49 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $26.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2539098 shares were traded. RLAY reached its highest trading level at $26.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 01, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On July 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 15,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 89,659 shares of the business.

Bergstrom Donald A sold 8,000 shares of RLAY for $160,000 on Aug 05. The President, R&D now owns 89,659 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Porter Andy, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 452 shares for $21.27 each. As a result, the insider received 9,614 and left with 45,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.51B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1458.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 837.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $38.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLAY traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLAY traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 108.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.14M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 28, 2022 were 18.76M with a Short Ratio of 17.88, compared to 20.41M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.23% and a Short% of Float of 30.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03M, up 230.50% from the average estimate.