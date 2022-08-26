SPR (Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.90, up 5.74% from its previous closing price of $32.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419851 shares were traded. SPR reached its highest trading level at $33.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $76.

On October 22, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 22, 2021, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares for $31.91 per share. The transaction valued at 15,955 led to the insider holds 18,641 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $24,900 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 16,125 shares after completing the transaction at $49.80 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $38.95 each. As a result, the insider received 19,475 and left with 16,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $53.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPR traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.04M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 5.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, SPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.39, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $956.98M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.