STKL (SunOpta Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at 10.59 in the last session, up 1.73% from day before closing price of $10.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357255 shares were traded. STKL reached its highest trading level at $10.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STKL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 09, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On April 13, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Barnett Jill sold 25,000 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 261,145 led to the insider holds 109,061 shares of the business.

Duchscher Robert sold 26,638 shares of STKL for $288,197 on Aug 17. The Chief Information Officer now owns 52,094 shares after completing the transaction at $10.82 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Engaged Capital LLC, who serves as the of the company, sold 427,680 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider received 4,579,597 and left with 371,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STKL traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.20M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.