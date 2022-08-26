SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) closed the day trading at 1.79 up 11.87% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11135165 shares were traded. SSY reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6320.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when THORNTON ROBERT M JR bought 25,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 25,750 led to the insider holds 543,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSY is 1.14, which has changed by -29.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSY has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3801.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSY traded about 142.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSY traded about 1.28M shares per day. A total of 6.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 29.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SSY as of Jul 28, 2022 were 645 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 94 on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.