The name American Well Corporation (AMWL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, American Well Corporation’s stock clocked out at 4.70, up 6.09% from its previous closing price of $4.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291539 shares were traded. AMWL reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On February 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 11, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Gay Bradford sold 2,149 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 8,553 led to the insider holds 835,675 shares of the business.

Gay Bradford sold 1,913 shares of AMWL for $7,700 on Aug 01. The Senior VP, General Counsel now owns 837,824 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Gotlib Phyllis, who serves as the President, International of the company, sold 4,232 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider received 16,292 and left with 505,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6168.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMWL traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.09M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 9.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $64.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.29M to a low estimate of $59.4M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.47M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.64M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.92M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.21M and the low estimate is $296.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.