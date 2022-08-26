The name Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at 1.73 up 4.22% from its previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068930 shares were traded. BHG reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 210,000 led to the insider holds 230,000 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares of BHG for $209,000 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 350,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 356,000 and bolstered with 130,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of -54.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $10.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5347.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHG has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 629.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 11.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 11.94M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.44, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.36 and $-1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.62. EPS for the following year is $-0.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.51 and $-1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 64.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 73.70% over than the figure of $64.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 70.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.51B and the low estimate is $7.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.