The name Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at 62.81, up 2.45% from its previous closing price of $61.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1964928 shares were traded. HZNP reached its highest trading level at $62.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HZNP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Clayton Sean M. bought 745 shares for $66.67 per share. The transaction valued at 49,669 led to the insider holds 745 shares of the business.

Pasternak Andy sold 4,850 shares of HZNP for $400,483 on Jul 29. The EVP and Chief Business Officer now owns 34,047 shares after completing the transaction at $82.57 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Thompson Elizabeth H.Z., who serves as the EVP, Research & Development of the company, sold 5,917 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 502,945 and left with 6,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $120.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HZNP traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 6.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.91 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $936.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $956M to a low estimate of $916.3M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $832.55M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $995.16M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.