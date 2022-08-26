The name Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 86.60, up 4.49% from its previous closing price of $82.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127858 shares were traded. LNTH reached its highest trading level at $86.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.

On February 01, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 01, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Blanchfield Paul sold 1,500 shares for $83.39 per share. The transaction valued at 125,085 led to the insider holds 76,143 shares of the business.

Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of LNTH for $31,969 on Aug 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 62,776 shares after completing the transaction at $82.82 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Marshall Robert J. Jr., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $82.82 each. As a result, the insider received 414,100 and left with 130,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 201.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $85.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNTH traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 856.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.06M. Shares short for LNTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 2.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 95.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.6M and the low estimate is $919.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.