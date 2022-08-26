The name NOW Inc. (DNOW) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) closed at 13.18 up 11.22% from its previous closing price of $11.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907260 shares were traded. DNOW reached its highest trading level at $13.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NOW Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 04, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NOW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNOW is 1.65, which has changed by 66.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has reached a high of $12.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNOW has traded an average of 658.09K shares per day and 657.42k over the past ten days. A total of 111.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.36M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNOW as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 2.01M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $489.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $491M to a low estimate of $487.4M. As of the current estimate, NOW Inc.’s year-ago sales were $400M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.16M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.