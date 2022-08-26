There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) can be one of them

The closing price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) was 4.79 for the day, up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053304 shares were traded. HBM reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6939.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBM is 1.95, which has changed by -22.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2992.

Shares Statistics:

HBM traded an average of 1.58M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 261.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 11.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.32, compared to 11.53M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, HBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.30.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.