There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Photronics Inc. (PLAB) can be one of them

The closing price of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) was 25.21 for the day, up 8.66% from the previous closing price of $23.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548263 shares were traded. PLAB reached its highest trading level at $25.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $19 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares for $23.54 per share. The transaction valued at 47,080 led to the insider holds 66,379 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of PLAB for $38,160 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 68,379 shares after completing the transaction at $19.08 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $21.91 each. As a result, the insider received 43,820 and left with 70,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Photronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23.

Shares Statistics:

PLAB traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 923.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.75M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $818M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $818.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.76M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890M and the low estimate is $865M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.