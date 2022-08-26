There is a good chance Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.78 in the most recent trading day, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) closed at 0.77, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1353024 shares were traded. GNUS reached its highest trading level at $0.7901 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7605.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Chizick Harold sold 419,335 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 487,687 led to the insider holds 838,671 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNUS now has a Market Capitalization of 237.61M and an Enterprise Value of 227.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.40.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNUS is 1.75, which has changed by -50.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9057.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 315.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.15M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GNUS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 39.58M with a Short Ratio of 11.11, compared to 40.9M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.52% and a Short% of Float of 12.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87M, up 679.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.68M and the low estimate is $82.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.