There is a good chance Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at 0.29 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1630234 shares were traded. GFAI reached its highest trading level at $0.2960 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3583, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8239.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFAI traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.10M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.89% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.