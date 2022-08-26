There is a good chance Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) closed at 3.37 in the last session, up 9.06% from day before closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442059 shares were traded. ISPO reached its highest trading level at $3.4588 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ISPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $6.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on May 20, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 255,316 led to the insider holds 860,249 shares of the business.

Handler Brent L sold 15,879 shares of ISPO for $62,263 on Aug 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,234,121 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,529 shares for $10.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,018,359 and left with 399,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $108.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4587, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.9262.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ISPO traded on average about 412.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 776k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.64M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.27 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494.74M and the low estimate is $475.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.