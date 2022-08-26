There is a good chance Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $3.45 in the most recent trading day, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) closed at 3.40, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2580932 shares were traded. KIND reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KIND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.20 and its Current Ratio is at 21.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On March 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On February 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 24, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,534,368 led to the insider holds 10,917,514 shares of the business.

Sze David L bought 765,000 shares of KIND for $2,534,368 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 10,917,514 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Greylock 16 GP LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, bought 400,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,356,800 and bolstered with 10,299,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 623.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6877.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 385.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KIND as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 6.91M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $221.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.2M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317M and the low estimate is $258.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.