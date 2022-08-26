There is a good chance Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $28.57 in the most recent trading day, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed at 29.07, up 1.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2319427 shares were traded. OSH reached its highest trading level at $29.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $18.

On May 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 40,000 shares for $25.71 per share. The transaction valued at 1,028,354 led to the insider holds 1,113,270 shares of the business.

Newlight Partners LP sold 7,000,000 shares of OSH for $173,040,000 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 33,509,640 shares after completing the transaction at $24.72 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, CLEM BRIAN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.75 each. As a result, the insider received 257,545 and left with 586,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $54.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.72M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Jul 28, 2022 were 22.3M with a Short Ratio of 11.04, compared to 21.8M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.24% and a Short% of Float of 19.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.95 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.99. EPS for the following year is $-1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-1.92.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $522.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $536.1M to a low estimate of $517.42M. As of the current estimate, Oak Street Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $353.1M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.