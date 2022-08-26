There Is Still Room For Arrival (ARVL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed the day trading at 1.24 up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2820007 shares were traded. ARVL reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARVL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 03, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 765.89M and an Enterprise Value of 620.61M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9905.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARVL traded about 6.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARVL traded about 8.2M shares per day. A total of 486.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.06M. Insiders hold about 70.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 23.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 23.87M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.29 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $919.54M and the low estimate is $327.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,114.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.