There Is Still Room For Caleres Inc. (CAL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) closed the day trading at 26.77 up 6.40% from the previous closing price of $25.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385472 shares were traded. CAL reached its highest trading level at $28.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 01, 2021, CL King Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 1,201 shares for $30.02 per share. The transaction valued at 36,054 led to the insider holds 513,701 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 34,514 shares of CAL for $1,045,467 on Aug 16. The CEO & Chair. of Board now owns 514,902 shares after completing the transaction at $30.29 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, SULLIVAN DIANE M, who serves as the CEO & Chair. of Board of the company, sold 200 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,002 and left with 549,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAL traded about 750.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAL traded about 919.61k shares per day. A total of 36.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.17M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 2.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

CAL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.