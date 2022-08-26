There Is Still Room For Entegris Inc. (ENTG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) was 106.70 for the day, up 5.72% from the previous closing price of $100.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039297 shares were traded. ENTG reached its highest trading level at $106.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 221.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $158.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 379,155 led to the insider holds 15,131 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of ENTG for $1,616,092 on Mar 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 20,980 shares after completing the transaction at $133.10 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Edlund Todd James, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 24,289 shares for $137.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,408 and left with 175,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $158.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.96.

Shares Statistics:

ENTG traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 960.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.83M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 7.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $674.8M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571.35M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.17M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $644.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.