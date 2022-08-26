There Is Still Room For Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at 5.52 up 2.60% from the previous closing price of $5.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2215121 shares were traded. JOBY reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Bevirt JoeBen bought 35,000 shares for $5.53 per share. The transaction valued at 193,550 led to the insider holds 54,549,028 shares of the business.

Lang Justin sold 35,000 shares of JOBY for $193,550 on Jul 21. The now owns 42,786 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On May 27, another insider, Bevirt JoeBen, who serves as the CEO and Chief Architect of the company, bought 55,137 shares for $5.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 312,627 and bolstered with 54,514,028 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 5.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 3.93M shares per day. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.69.