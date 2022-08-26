There Is Still Room For Vaccitech plc (VACC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) closed the day trading at 6.19 up 34.84% from the previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28714583 shares were traded. VACC reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VACC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On May 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Ellis Christopher sold 2,175 shares for $4.84 per share. The transaction valued at 10,531 led to the insider holds 75 shares of the business.

Ellis Christopher sold 649 shares of VACC for $3,093 on Aug 17. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 75 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Griffiths Graham, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider received 2,381 and left with 114,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VACC now has a Market Capitalization of 170.84M and an Enterprise Value of -12.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VACC has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VACC traded about 7.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VACC traded about 2.88M shares per day. A total of 37.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VACC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 8.11k on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.64M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Vaccitech plc’s year-ago sales were $19k, an estimated increase of 41,057.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.82M, an increase of 38,700.00% less than the figure of $41,057.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VACC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268k, up 17,743.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $2.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -55.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.