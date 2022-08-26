There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC).

In the latest session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at 18.35 up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $18.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137808 shares were traded. BIGC reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Alvarez Robert sold 9,110 shares for $20.58 per share. The transaction valued at 187,485 led to the insider holds 189,354 shares of the business.

Richards Jeffrey Gordon sold 148,584 shares of BIGC for $3,052,032 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 66,428 shares after completing the transaction at $20.54 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, EGGERTON LISA, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 20,130 shares for $20.36 each. As a result, the insider received 409,819 and left with 106,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $64.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIGC has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 797.95k over the past ten days. A total of 73.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.89M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 6.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.44 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $67.5M to a low estimate of $64.6M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.78M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.49M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.9M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.