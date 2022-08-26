There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Unity Software Inc. (U).

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at 48.89 up 6.84% from its previous closing price of $45.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6880687 shares were traded. U reached its highest trading level at $48.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1777.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Helgason David sold 8,333 shares for $48.09 per share. The transaction valued at 400,734 led to the insider holds 9,143,280 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of U for $44,273 on Aug 15. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 220,397 shares after completing the transaction at $55.55 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Helgason David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,407 shares for $46.29 each. As a result, the insider received 111,421 and left with 5,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 13.39B and an Enterprise Value of 13.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 9.80M shares per day and 6.72M over the past ten days. A total of 296.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jul 28, 2022 were 36.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 23.29M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.19% and a Short% of Float of 17.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.