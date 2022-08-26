There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) closed the day trading at 0.42 up 9.95% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0378 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2056898 shares were traded. BTCM reached its highest trading level at $0.4180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3803.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTCM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCM is 2.38, which has changed by -94.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0017.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTCM traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTCM traded about 3.61M shares per day. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1.78M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.