There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) closed the day trading at 1.60 down -9.09% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026635 shares were traded. CYRN reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYRN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on June 26, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fleck Michael sold 1,510 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,929 led to the insider holds 14,139 shares of the business.

Tamir Michael sold 3,012 shares of CYRN for $23,192 on Mar 24. The VP, Global Support Services now owns 482,443 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Markowitz Eva Lilias, who serves as the VP, Human Resources of the company, sold 2,343 shares for $7.70 each. As a result, the insider received 18,041 and left with 385,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.73M and an Enterprise Value of 19.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYRN is 0.37, which has changed by -84.91% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYRN has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1134.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYRN traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYRN traded about 248.36k shares per day. A total of 8.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.97M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 215.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 180.73k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.77M to a low estimate of $7.77M. As of the current estimate, Cyren Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $8.44M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.39M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.34M and the low estimate is $32.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.